There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Kerry for four weeks now.

The number of confirmed cases in the county has remained unchanged at 308 since May 19th.

Nationally, there have been three more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,709.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 14 new confirmed cases, with the total now 25,334.

Data, as of midnight Sunday, shows that almost a third of cases (8,139) are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number at 12,228 or 48% of all cases, followed by Cork with 1,533 or 6%, while Kerry’s figures represents 1.2% of all cases.