Advertisement
News

Young people impacted by South Kerry CAMHS controversy begin health checks

Apr 28, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Young people impacted by South Kerry CAMHS controversy begin health checks Young people impacted by South Kerry CAMHS controversy begin health checks
Share this article

Young people impacted by the CAMHS controversy in South Kerry have this week begun health checks.

The HSE says it’s been communicating regularly with the families and young people impacted by the Maskey Review Report.

The look back review found significant harm was caused to 46 children, and a further 227 attending South Kerry CAMHS were put at risk of serious harm, as a result of misdiagnoses and inappropriate prescriptions by one doctor.

Advertisement

The health service says it’s offering a range of supports to the young people, including Physical Health Screening, which has begun this week.

The South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service Information Line remains open to families and young people affected on 1800 742 800.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus