Young people impacted by South Kerry CAMHS controversy begin health checks

Young people impacted by the CAMHS controversy in South Kerry have this week begun health checks.

The HSE says it’s been communicating regularly with the families and young people impacted by the Maskey Review Report.

The look back review found significant harm was caused to 46 children, and a further 227 attending South Kerry CAMHS were put at risk of serious harm, as a result of misdiagnoses and inappropriate prescriptions by one doctor.

The health service says it’s offering a range of supports to the young people, including Physical Health Screening, which has begun this week.

The South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service Information Line remains open to families and young people affected on 1800 742 800.