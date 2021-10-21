Yeats, Parnell and Dickens with links to Kerry County Museum donation

The descendants of a 19th century politician have donated memorabilia with connections to WB Yeats, Charles Stewart Parnell and Charles Dickens to the Kerry County Museum.

Pierce Mahony lived at Kilmorna House, near Listowel during the latter half of the 19th century and sat as an MP with the Irish Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons in Westminster.

Historian-in-residence with Kerry County Council, Tom Dillon says this collection is hugely important; it includes a visitor book which was signed by Charles Stewart Parnell, William Butler Yeats, John Redmond and Maud Gonne.

Letters are also being donated including one from Charles Dickens.

Tom Dillon outlines one letter which is of major significance:

Iva Pocock, who is the great-great-granddaughter of Pierce Mahony, says the family are delighted to be able to donate this important collection to the Kerry County Museum.

She says Pierce Mahony also had strong connections with Bulgaria.

The family understands he got involved with Bulgarian nationalists and founded an orphanage in Sofia.

Iva Pocock went there to retrace Pierce Mahony's steps: