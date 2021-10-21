Advertisement
News

Yeats, Parnell and Dickens with links to Kerry County Museum donation

Oct 21, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Yeats, Parnell and Dickens with links to Kerry County Museum donation Yeats, Parnell and Dickens with links to Kerry County Museum donation
Share this article

The descendants of a 19th century politician have donated memorabilia with connections to WB Yeats, Charles Stewart Parnell and Charles Dickens to the Kerry County Museum.

Pierce Mahony lived at Kilmorna House, near Listowel during the latter half of the 19th century and sat as an MP with the Irish Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons in Westminster.

Historian-in-residence with Kerry County Council, Tom Dillon says this collection is hugely important; it includes a visitor book which was signed by Charles Stewart Parnell, William Butler Yeats, John Redmond and Maud Gonne.

Advertisement

Letters are also being donated including one from Charles Dickens.

Tom Dillon outlines one letter which is of major significance:

Advertisement

Iva Pocock, who is the great-great-granddaughter of Pierce Mahony, says the family are delighted to be able to donate this important collection to the Kerry County Museum.

She says Pierce Mahony also had strong connections with Bulgaria.

The family understands he got involved with Bulgarian nationalists and founded an orphanage in Sofia.

Advertisement

Iva Pocock went there to retrace Pierce Mahony's steps:

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus