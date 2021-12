Wren Day celebrations will take place in Dingle tomorrow.

Wren's Day is held annually on St Stephen's Day.

However, in Dingle when Stephen's Day falls on a Sunday, like this year, the celebrations are held the following day, December 27th.

Tomorrow, the Wren boys will be out in force in West Kerry wearing straw rigs, which are an old symbol of good luck.

All celebrations will take place in line with current Government guidelines.