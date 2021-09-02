Worrying number of nurses leaving their roles at UHK due to being overworked

A worrying number of nurses are leaving their roles at University Hospital Kerry due to being stressed and overworked.

That's according to Assistant Director of Industrial Relations with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Mary Power.

Ms Power was responding to the news that a record number of patients were on trolleys at the hospital during the month of August.

She says that in addition to the emergency department, several other departments at the hospital are greatly short-staffed.

As many as fiveof her nursing colleagues in some departments, plan to either emigrate to work abroad or to leave the profession altogether.

Ms Power says something needs to be done urgently, to address this shortfall in nursing staff: