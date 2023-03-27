Advertisement
Workshops on dementia awareness in Listowel tomorrow

Mar 27, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Workshops on dementia awareness in Listowel tomorrow Workshops on dementia awareness in Listowel tomorrow
Photo: Pixabay
Workshops are being held in Listowel tomorrow on dementia awareness.

They’re for those in contact with people with dementia or memory problems in their day-to-day work, such as in retail, hospitality, banking and finance, accountancy, and solicitors.

The aim is to help employees manage potentially stressful situations involving customers with dementia.

There are 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland, and every day 30 more people are diagnosed with it.

These one-hour workshops will be held three times tomorrow at the Listowel Arms Hotel, with booking essential – by emailing [email protected], or by calling Finbarr on 087 231 6017, or Mike of 087 952 1324.

Finbarr Mawe is Chairman of Ard Chúram, which runs Listowel’s day care centre for the elderly; he’s also organising the workshops and says they’re about raising awareness.

