Works underway to improve traffic management and parking at Inch beach

Works are underway to improve traffic management and parking at Inch beach.

Parking on the West Kerry beach proves to be a problem during the height of the summer each year.

Cars park on the beach and regularly become surrounded by water.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea raised the issue at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Michael O’Shea asked the council if alternative parking has been sourced for Inch beach for this summer.

This follows numerous cases whereby cars became surrounded by water in recent years and there were other instances of long traffic delays as cars rushed to get off the beach as the tide was coming in.

Kerry County Council says an application for project development measures under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme 2021 was submitted for Inch.

This application was successful, and the council received €50,000 in funding to develop a masterplan for the beach.

The council says a consultant is preparing development options for the beach, these include mobility, traffic management and a parking strategy, as well as accessibility for everyone and the facilities and a public realm aspect will also be examined.