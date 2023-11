Uisce Éireann and Kerry County Council are working together to replace water mains in Kerry.

The works are due to commence this week and be completed by February 2024.

The section of works will take place along the N72 from the The Golden Nugget Bar and Restaurant and end just before Fossa Guest.

This work will lead to an improved water supply in the area.

For more information visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/national-projects/leakage-reduction-programme/