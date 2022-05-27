Advertisement
Works to commence on outskirts of Killarney town next year

May 27, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Works to commence on outskirts of Killarney town next year
Plans are being put in place to make Killarney safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The works are due to commence on the N22 MD O'Shea roundabout to Ballycasheen junction next year.

Senior roads engineer at Kerry County Council Paul Curry gave an update at a special meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

The long-term project involves taking active travel out to Lissivigeen primary school.

However, in the short term Kerry County Council are taking measures to ensure the area is active travel friendly.

This’ll include replacing the pavement from MD O’Shea roundabout to Ballycasheen junction.

Council officals said they’re planning to upgrade Ballycasheen as a traffic signalised junction.

In doing so, a green filter light will be installed at the junction for drivers emerging out onto the main road.

Paul Curry said it’s important to lower the speed limit in that area as there's a fast approach onto the Park Road roundabout.

The intention is to go to tender at the end of the year and to carry out the works in the first five months of next year.

 

