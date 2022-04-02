Advertisement
Works to cause water supply disruption in wider Listowel area on Tuesday and Thursday

Apr 2, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Water supply may be affected in the wider Listowel area on two separate days this week.

 

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are completing water main improvement works at Bedford Cross between 3pm-7pm on Tuesday and Thursday this week, the 5th and 7th April respectively.

As a result, homes and businesses in and around Listowel may experience reduced water pressure and water outages during the works.

 

Irish Water is advising customers that supply may take two or three hours to return after the works are completed.

 

Affected areas include Bedford Crossroads, Lixnaw, Liscullane, Irrabeg, Ballynageragh, Ballyhennessy, Curraghcroneen, Coolagowan, Bawnachaulig, Ennismore, Poulnahaha, Clooncolla, Ballyhorgan West, Ballyhorgan East, Gortacrossane, Drommurrin, Dromalught, Inch West, Derra West, Listowel and surrounding areas.

