Works on replacing problematic Killarney watermains scheduled to begin in October

Aug 23, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Works on replacing problematic Killarney watermains scheduled to begin in October
Uisce Éireann
Uisce Éireann says works to replace problematic watermains in Killarney will begin in the third quarter of the year.

Customers in the town and Mid Kerry area have been affected by persistent water outages occurring in the Barleymount reservoir.

The utility says approximately 10km of water mains have been replaced in this stretch in recent years, however a problematic section of 1.1km needs to be replaced.

The works, between Crohane pumphouse and Barleymount reservoir, are expected to begin in October.

The information was provided in response to a recent motion from Killarney Independent councillor, Maura Healy-Rae.

 

