Works expected to begin on Kenmare Waste Water Treatment Plant in 3rd quarter

It’s expected a contractor will be appointed to begin works at the Kenmare Waste Water Treatment Plant in the third quarter of this year.

In January, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the project.

Planning applications for housing developments in the South Kerry town have been refused for a number of years, as there isn’t adequate capacity in the current facility.

Advertisement

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae sought an update at the project at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

The council stated indications are that Uisce Éireann will be in a position to appoint a contractor to begin works at Kenmare Waste Water Treatment Plant in the third quarter of this year.