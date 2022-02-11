Work to begin Monday to fell trees in Listowel Town Park

Work will begin on Monday to fell trees in Listowel Town Park.

Some are being removed to make way for the greenway, while others are being cut down on safety grounds.

The council says, where it's possible, the trees will be either transplanted or replaced.

Listowel councillor and Kerry County Council Cathaoirleach, Jimmy Moloney, says the work was going to happen anyway, but ties in with the greenway’s arrival.

He says the route was altered to facilitate the mature trees in the park.