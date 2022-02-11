Advertisement
News

Work to begin Monday to fell trees in Listowel Town Park

Feb 11, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Work to begin Monday to fell trees in Listowel Town Park Work to begin Monday to fell trees in Listowel Town Park
Share this article

Work will begin on Monday to fell trees in Listowel Town Park.

Some are being removed to make way for the greenway, while others are being cut down on safety grounds.

The council says, where it's possible, the trees will be either transplanted or replaced.

Advertisement

Listowel councillor and Kerry County Council Cathaoirleach, Jimmy Moloney, says the work was going to happen anyway, but ties in with the greenway’s arrival.

He says the route was altered to facilitate the mature trees in the park.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus