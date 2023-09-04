Advertisement
News

Work starts on key infrastructural project for South Kerry

Sep 4, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Work starts on key infrastructural project for South Kerry Work starts on key infrastructural project for South Kerry
Share this article

Work has started on a long-awaited infrastructural project for South Kerry.

Uisce Éireann says work has started on the upgrade of the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The €25 million project is a scheme by the utility in partnership with Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

According to Uisce Éireann, the works at Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant will be completed in around two years and are being carried out by Glanua, a company which builds water and wastewater infrastructure.

The upgrade works will involve the construction of a new pumping station at Cromwell’s Bridge as well as the modernisation of the current wastewater treatment processes at the plant.

Uisce Éireann's infrastructure delivery programme manager Anthony Kavanagh says once operational, the upgraded plant will ensure environmental compliance with national and EU regulations, protect water quality in the River Finnihy, and will also support the long-term sustainable growth and development of Kenmare.

Advertisement

The delay to the upgrade has been holding up housing developments in the South Kerry town for years; planning applications have been refused as there hasn’t been adequate capacity in the wastewater treatment plant.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District Cllr Norma Moriarty said the upgrade will support Kenmare’s economic and social growth and will also meet environmental regulations.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus