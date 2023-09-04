Work starts on key infrastructural project for South Kerry

Work has started on a long-awaited infrastructural project for South Kerry.

Uisce Éireann says work has started on the upgrade of the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The €25 million project is a scheme by the utility in partnership with Kerry County Council.

According to Uisce Éireann, the works at Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant will be completed in around two years and are being carried out by Glanua, a company which builds water and wastewater infrastructure.

The upgrade works will involve the construction of a new pumping station at Cromwell’s Bridge as well as the modernisation of the current wastewater treatment processes at the plant.

Uisce Éireann's infrastructure delivery programme manager Anthony Kavanagh says once operational, the upgraded plant will ensure environmental compliance with national and EU regulations, protect water quality in the River Finnihy, and will also support the long-term sustainable growth and development of Kenmare.

The delay to the upgrade has been holding up housing developments in the South Kerry town for years; planning applications have been refused as there hasn’t been adequate capacity in the wastewater treatment plant.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District Cllr Norma Moriarty said the upgrade will support Kenmare’s economic and social growth and will also meet environmental regulations.

