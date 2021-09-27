Work ongoing to develop Cahersiveen as Gaeltacht service town

Work is ongoing to develop Cahersiveen as a Gaeltacht service town.

Irish Language Officer Aedín Ní Bhriaín spoke to councillors at the Kenmare Municipal District Meeting, about her role in assisting the development and use of Irish in Kerry.

She says a strategy is being put together for the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht on the use of Irish in Cahersiveen, with the aim being to implement a 7-year plan.

When the plan is implemented, €80,000 will be given annually to assist with activities based around encouraging the use of Irish in the area.