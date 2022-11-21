Work on phase B of staff accommodation of The Europe begin

Construction has begun on Phase B of the Europe Hotel and Resort’s employee accommodation facility.

It’ll see the creation of four accommodation blocks with 40 en-suite rooms, and follows on from the development of the first phase of The Lodges in Fossa, Killarney in 2018.

The company says with the shortage of staff and rental accommodation, it’s committed to providing staff with the highest standard of on-site accommodation to help retain and attract new employees.

This second phase, which has been designed by local architect Achim Gottstein, will also include a gym, bicycle storage, laundry facilities, and indoor and outdoor recreational areas.

The construction tender has been awarded to Kenmare Plant Hire, which recently completed the expansion of the hotel’s car park.

Following on from Phase B, 20 additional rooms will be added, subject to planning permission.

Once all phases have been completed, the total investment in employee accommodation will stand in excess of €12 million euro.

Managing Director of Killarney Hotels Collection, Michael Brennan says they’re very proud of their continued commitment to the comfort and well-being of their team.