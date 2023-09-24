Work of Kerry textile artist to be exhibited in Crawford Art Gallery

The work of a Kerry artist is to be exhibited in Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery.

Ciara O'Connor will be part of the gallery’s new Following Threads textile exhibition.

Her parents were from Kerry; she was born in Glasgow and has lived in New Zealand and New York, but moved to Kerry during the Covid pandemic.

Her first solo show as a textile artist was last year in Waterford, and now her work is included in Crawford Art Gallery's latest exhibition, Following Threads, which is running until January 28th.