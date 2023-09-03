Advertisement
Woman with head injuries rescued from McGillycuddy Reeks after fall

Sep 3, 2023 18:19 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Coastguard is this evening co-ordinating a rescue operation, involving a female climber who fell on the McGillycuddy Reeks this afternoon.

The alarm was raised when the woman, understood to be in her early 60s, sustained a head injury at around 2 o'clock.

The rescue helicopter was unable to land in the area, due to the precarious nature of the terrain, so the woman was stretchered to Hagg's Glen by members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue.

She was due to be brought from Hagg's Glen to University Hospital Kerry by helicopter this evening.

