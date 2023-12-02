Advertisement
News

Woman who died in drowning accident in South Kerry named locally

Dec 2, 2023 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Woman who died in drowning accident in South Kerry named locally
Share this article

The woman who died in a drowning accident in South Kerry yesterday has been named locally as Mary Tangney from Black Valley, Beaufort.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a woman was discovered in a river at Gerahmeen, Beaufort shortly after 11am yesterday.

She was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement

It's understood that she had been attempting to rescue sheep when the tragedy occurred.

Kerry TD, Michael Healy Rae offered condolences to her family and says the community is shattered.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Bus Éireann announces improved service from Tralee to Killarney
Advertisement
MTU Kerry transformed into teddy bear hospital
Woman dies following drowning accident in South Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Pauls lose unbeaten record
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Lixnaw coursing review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus