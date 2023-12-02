Woman who died in drowning accident in South Kerry named locally

The woman who died in a drowning accident in South Kerry yesterday has been named locally as Mary Tangney from Black Valley, Beaufort.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a woman was discovered in a river at Gerahmeen, Beaufort shortly after 11am yesterday.

She was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement

It's understood that she had been attempting to rescue sheep when the tragedy occurred.

Kerry TD, Michael Healy Rae offered condolences to her family and says the community is shattered.