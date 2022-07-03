Advertisement
Woman taken to UHK with serious injuries after crash outside Castleisland

Jul 3, 2022 11:07 By radiokerrynews
Woman taken to UHK with serious injuries after crash outside Castleisland
A woman has been taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries after a single vehicle crash outside Castleisland.

The woman, who’s in her 30s, was the only person in the car involved in the collision, which happened at approximately 9 o’clock lastnight at Dooneen.

The Castleisland Bypass is closed at the N21, with diversions through the town, while the scene is examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who were travelling in the Dooneen area between 8:30 and 9:10 last night, and have camera or dash-cam footage, to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Tralee garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

