Woman remains in Garda custody in connection with fatal stabbing in North Kerry

Aug 2, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Woman remains in Garda custody in connection with fatal stabbing in North Kerry
A woman remains in Garda custody this afternoon in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in North Kerry at the end of May.

Yesterday evening Gardaí confirmed that a woman was arrested in connection with the investigation.

Gerard Kennelly was found with fatal injuries in Knockanure village in the early hours of May 27th.

Mr Kennelly, who was from Knockanure, was in his mid-30s.

Gardaí and Emergency services were alerted to this incident at 12.30am on May 27th and they attended the scene; Mr Kennelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, aged in her 20s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

She is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the county.

She remains in custody this afternoon and Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Co Limerick has been charged in connection with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly.

