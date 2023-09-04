Woman remains in custody after death of cyclist in Kerry crash

A woman, aged in her 20s, remains in custody this morning after the death of a cyclist in a crash in Kerry.

A man, in his 60s, died when his bike and a car collided on the Killorglin to Cromane road yesterday morning.

The road had been closed for forensic examinations, but it has since reopened.

Gardaí and emergency services attending the scene of a fatal road traffic collision, between a car and a bike, on the Killorglin to Cromane road yesterday morning.

The man, who was cycling, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will take place.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the county.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

They’re asking anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling on the Killorglin to Cromane road between 8:20am and 9am yesterday morning to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.