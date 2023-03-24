Woman released without charge in Baby John murder investigation

A woman who was arrested in connection with the murder of a new born baby in 1984 has been released without charge.

The woman, who's in her 50s, was released without charge from Castleisland Garda Station where she was being questioned, following her arrest yesterday.

A man in his 60s was also arrested yesterday. He remains under detention at Listowel Garda Station.

On April 14th, 1984 the body of a baby boy was found on White Strand near Cahersiveen.

The new born had been stabbed 28 times.

His identity has never been established.

The child was given the name 'John' and buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Cahersiveen.