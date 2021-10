A woman in her seventies is in hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic incident in Listowel yesterday.

The Garda Press Office says gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian yesterday afternoon. It happened just before 3 o’clock in Listowel.

The pedestrian, a woman in her seventies, was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.