Advertisement
News

Woman dies following crash in Killarney

Nov 30, 2022 21:11 By radiokerrynews
Woman dies following crash in Killarney Woman dies following crash in Killarney
Pixabay
Share this article

A woman has died following a single vehicle collision in Killarney this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene on the Rock Road.

The single vehicle collision occurred at 5.40pm and the driver, who was aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The Rock Road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Rock Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who have camera footage, including dash-cam are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus