Woman dies following crash in Killarney

A woman has died following a single vehicle collision in Killarney this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene on the Rock Road.

The single vehicle collision occurred at 5.40pm and the driver, who was aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rock Road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Rock Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who have camera footage, including dash-cam are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.