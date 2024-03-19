Advertisement
News

Woman born in Kerry mother and baby home warns public solicitor not essential when redress scheme opens tomorrow

Mar 19, 2024 13:41 By radiokerrynews
A woman who was born in a Kerry mother and baby home is alerting the public that a solicitor is not essential when applying for the redress scheme.

Eileen Molloy was born in St Columbanus' in Killarney, transferred to Nazareth Home in Tralee at just 11 months of age, and it was almost 25 years before she was reunited with her mother.

The Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme is launching tomorrow, to provide financial payments and health supports to eligible people.

Ms Molloy says some in the legal profession have been advertising, but stresses it is not compulsory to employ a solicitor:

Meanwhile, Patricia Carey will begin her role as the Special Advocate for Survivors next Monday.

Her role will be to promote the collective interests of survivors.

Eileen Molloy says help is there if you are not computer literate:

