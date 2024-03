Gardaí are looking for the public's help in connection to an assault which occurred at a takeaway in Killarney on St Patrick's night.

It happened at Den Joe's on New Street at around 1.50am.

Anyone who was in the restaurant at the time, or might have recorded it on their phones, is asked to contact Killarney Gardaí on (064) 66 31222.

Garda Sean O'Sullivan made this appeal:

