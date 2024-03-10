Kerry County Council is undertaking a public consultation regarding the Killarney Community CCTV Project.

The project has been approved by The Commissioner An Garda Siochana and funded by the Department of Justice.

Plans and particulars of the proposed scheme are available for inspection until Wednesday March 20th at the Killarney MD and Area Office, The Town Hall, Killarney and online.

Advertisement

Observations and submissions relating to the project must be made before 5pm on Wednesday March 20th.

Observations or submissions must be made in writing to Kerry County Council, Killarney MD and Area Office, The Town Hall, Killarney, V93 KH5V.

Plans and particulars of the proposed scheme can be found here: https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/