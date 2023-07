The winning one million euro lotto ticket was sold in South Kerry.

One lucky player, who bought their ticket in Kenmare, won a million euro in last night's Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The National Lottery says they’ll reveal the name of the store that sold the ticket tomorrow morning.

The winning numbers were 01, 08, 16, 27, 31, 33 and the bonus was 14.

Fran Whearty from the National Lottery is urging people who bought their ticket in Kenmare to check them carefully: