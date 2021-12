Funding of over €381,000 was given to Kerry communities by wind farms last year.

Education initiatives, third level scholarships, sports clubs, and active retired groups were some of the schemes to benefit.

Communities nationally received over €4 million in benefit funding last year, according to Wind Energy Ireland, the representative body for the Irish wind industry.

Kerry received the third highest amount, at over €381,000 (€381,693); Galway benefited from the most a €844,000.