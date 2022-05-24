Wind awareness group challenges major North Kerry wind farm in High Court

A wind turbine awareness group in North Kerry has renewed its bid to halt the development of an industrial wind farm.

It’s the second attempt by the North Kerry Wind Turbine Awareness Group to take on the €46 million development in the High Court.

The case on Monday was entered in the list of the Commercial Court.

Stacks Mountain Windfarm Ltd. first lodged a planning application for ten wind turbines just outside Listowel in 2014.

That application was rejected by Kerry County Council and subsequently overturned by An Bord Pleanála in 2016.

The North Kerry Wind Turbine Awareness Group has since been campaigning against the development and has sought a judicial review of the bord’s decision.

Lodging the challenge, the NKWTAG sought an order overturning planning permission granted for the wind farm in Listowel, citing deficient environmental assessments.

The developer asked that the planned new challenge to the board’s fresh permission for seven wind turbines, granted last December, would be entered into the Commercial Court list.

The Commercial Court is part of the High Court that deals with business disagreements.