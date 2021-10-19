Wild Atlantic Way signage for Limerick only in Tarbert described as a disgrace

A councillor claims it’s a disgrace that Wild Atlantic Way signage in Tarbert is directing people to Limerick and not to trail locations in Kerry.

Cllr Michael Foley says ahead of the North Kerry Greenway opening, the main way of attracting tourists to the north of the county is the Wild Atlantic Way.

He says not having signage in Tarbert for the Kerry parts of the trail, and only signs for Limerick, is an absolute disgrace.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council said Kerry’s National Roads Office has carried out a review, and noted maintenance is required and will be carried out on Wild Atlantic Way signage.

Cllr Foley also raised the point that there’s no sign on the N69 in Tarbert for neighbouring Ballylongford; the council has confirmed an additional Ballylongford sign will be erected there.

Advertisement