Widow of Kerry Detective Garda killed on duty dismisses comments by Sinn Fein president

The widow of the late Detective Garda Jerry McCabe has dismissed comments by Sinn Fein president that there is no comparison between the IRA and gangland criminals.

Last month, former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall was sentenced to four years in prison for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Mary Lou McDonald then said she was 'profoundly shocked' to learn he'd been involved in criminality adding that Mr Dowdall's actions and that of members of the Provisional IRA were not comparable.

Advertisement

But Ann McCabe, the widow of Ballylongford Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, who was killed in a post office robbery by the IRA in Adare in 1996, said today that murder is murder, no matter who commits it.

She told the BBC there is no difference between criminals or the IRA who murdered her husband,