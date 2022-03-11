Advertisement
News

West Kerry woman appointed to board of Arts Council

Mar 11, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry woman appointed to board of Arts Council
A West Kerry woman has been appointed to the board of the Arts Council.

Dr Aoife Granville, a musician and folklorist from Dingle, is only the fourth Kerry person to receive a seat on the board.

John B. Keane, Aidan O’Carroll and Nora Rellihan have all served as members of the Arts Council.

Dr Granville says she will be placing her focus on promoting music and Irish traditions in light of the damage done to the sector by the pandemic.

She explains how she’ll contribute to the board over her five-year tenure.

