News

West Kerry locals escort over 20 dolphins to safety

Jan 15, 2024 13:42 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry locals escort over 20 dolphins to safety
People from Dingle escorted over 20 dolphins to safety yesterday.

An SOS alert was raised by Cloghane locals, Louise and Tabitha Overy, when six dolphins were stranded in a coastal area known as the ‘Glue Trap’ at around 11 am.

The dolphins came into the area feeding, but became trapped when the tide went out too quickly.

As volunteers and locals attempted to help, the rest of the pod came into shore.

With the help of local sea kayakers, they managed to get the whole pod out of the area safely and back to sea.

Gemma O’Connor of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group praised the locals.

