West Kerry human rights activist nominated for European award

Apr 26, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A human rights activitist from Castlegreory, who's facing jail in Greece, has been nominated for a European award.

Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan nominated Sean Binder and the Free Humanitarians campaign for the 2022 European Citizen's Prize.

Mr Binder, who is a German citizen but grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos after several months' service as a volunteer for an NGO assisting refugees and migrants in 2018.

He faces a number of serious charges - people smuggling, membership of a criminal organisation and espionage.

The European Citizen's Prize recognises initiatives that contribute to European cooperation and the promotion of common values.

