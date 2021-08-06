Advertisement
West Kerry farming project included in €2 million government fund

Aug 6, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry farming project included in €2 million government fund
Cow cows in barn eating and weraing wearable tracking technology for animals
A low carbon farming project in West Kerry has been included in a €2 million government fund.

Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe 2030 is one of 14 projects nationally to be included in the government's Creative Climate Action Fund. The Creative Ireland initiative supports creative, cultural and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change and empowers citizens to make meaningful behavioural changes.

Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe 2030 will involve the Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub, the West Kerry Dairy Farmers' Sustainable Energy Committee, the Green Arts Initiative in Ireland, the MaREI centre, and an embedded artist.

The artist will work with traditional farmers and the Dingle Creativity Hub to highlight why diversification from current farming practices is necessary.

Organisers say a creative practitioner will have the capacity to imagine a low carbon farming future for the Peninsula and will be able to support the sector on its transition journey to a more sustainable future.

Work on all 14 Creative Climate Action projects will begin immediately and will be completed by December 2022. More information is available on creativeireland.gov.ie.

