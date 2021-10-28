West Kerry farmer says sector shouldn’t be dictated to on climate change

A west Kerry dairy farmer says the sector must be worked with rather than dictated to when it comes to climate change measures.

Dinny Galvin from Lispole is part of a group from the Dingle Peninsula Hub who are travelling in electric cars to the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

They will meet with groups and communities that are engaged in sustainability projects as part of their trip.

Along with working on developing an anaerobic digestor, Dinny Galvin is part of a weather measuring project and is among 100 west Kerry dairy farmers developing a masterplan with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland. Dinny Galvin says farmers are willing to play their part when it comes to climate change:

