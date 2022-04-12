West Kerry Cllr urges people to abide by national planning regulations

A West Kerry councillor has urged people to abide by national planning guidelines.

Cllr Breándán Fitzgerald was commenting on the issuing of 49 warning letters to property owners in Dingle relating to breaches of planning legislation.

Breaches occur when a house is used as an Air BnB without acquiring planning permission to operate as a holiday home.

Cllr Fitzgerald says the incorrect use of properties is contributing to the housing crisis and is disheartening to locals who wish to live in the area.