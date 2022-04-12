Advertisement
West Kerry Cllr urges people to abide by national planning regulations

Apr 12, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Corca Dhuibhne ( Dingle ) area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A West Kerry councillor has urged people to abide by national planning guidelines.

Cllr Breándán Fitzgerald was commenting on the issuing of 49 warning letters to property owners in Dingle relating to breaches of planning legislation.

Breaches occur when a house is used as an Air BnB without acquiring planning permission to operate as a holiday home.

Cllr Fitzgerald says the incorrect use of properties is contributing to the housing crisis and is disheartening to locals who wish to live in the area.

 

 

