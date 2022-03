West Kerry business, Inspirational Tours Ireland, has been shortlisted for the All-Ireland Marketing Awards 2022.

The family-run guiding business and chauffeur service, which is located on the Dingle peninsula, was named as a finalist in the category Gradam Magaíochta le Gaeilge.

The company will make a presentation to the adjudication panel in Dublin on April 7th with winners to be announced on May 19th.