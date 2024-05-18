Almost €100,000 awarded to local biodiversity projects in Kerry

Almost 100,000 euro (€97,141) in funding has been awarded to local biodiversity projects in Kerry.

Nine community projects across the county received the grants through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund.

Kerry County Council is building a strategic alliance for the management of marine biodiversity.

All well as his, projects targeting invasive alien species, studies into the lesser horseshoe bat, biodiversity on council land, and into the Irish mayfly, and educational projects for both pupils and teachers, all received funding.

Minister of State for Nature, Malcolm Noonan, awarded 2.8 million euro in funding across all 31 local authorities under the Local Biodiversity Action Fund.