Advertisement
News

West Kerry boil water notice lifted after over five weeks

Jul 31, 2023 18:06 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry boil water notice lifted after over five weeks West Kerry boil water notice lifted after over five weeks
Share this article

A boil water notice, which was in place in West Kerry for over five weeks, has been lifted.

The notice was put in place for those served by the Aughacasla Public Water Supply on June 22nd due to increased turbidity impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

Uisce Éireann and Kerry County Council say it’s lifted with immediate effect, following consultation with the HSE.

Advertisement

340 customers were impacted, however, they can all now resume normal use of water for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Oliver Harney of Uisce Éireann apologised for the inconvenience to the local community and thanked them for their patience.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus