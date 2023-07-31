West Kerry boil water notice lifted after over five weeks

A boil water notice, which was in place in West Kerry for over five weeks, has been lifted.

The notice was put in place for those served by the Aughacasla Public Water Supply on June 22nd due to increased turbidity impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

Uisce Éireann and Kerry County Council say it’s lifted with immediate effect, following consultation with the HSE.

340 customers were impacted, however, they can all now resume normal use of water for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Oliver Harney of Uisce Éireann apologised for the inconvenience to the local community and thanked them for their patience.