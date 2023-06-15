Webinar today on Ifac’s new retail guide for food and drink SMEs

A webinar is taking place this afternoon on Ifac’s new retail guide.

Ireland’s farming, food, and agribusiness specialist professional services firm has created a new guide to retail for food and drink SMEs.

Cracking the Retail Code provides food and drinks producers with practical knowledge, insights, and tools to help create successful products, and it highlights what retailers look for from new products.

Advertisement

Ifac is hosting a webinar on the guide today from 2 to 3 pm.

Any interested food and drink entrepreneurs can register their interest to attend here.

You can also hear more on the guide on In Business with Mary Gallagher from 6 o’clock this evening.