Weather warnings expire but council still cleaning up following Storm Barra

The weather warnings for Kerry have expired, but the local authority is still cleaning up following Storm Barra.

Officials are warning people there are still hazardous conditions across the county. The council can be contacted about remaining problems 066 718 3588.

Munster is now clear of weather warnings, outside of a status yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea. Most main routes around the county have been cleared of debris, however, some are still only partially passable.

The council is reminding motorists the N71 suspension bridge in Kenmare has opened (1pm). The council says Tralee Town Park will remain closed today to facilitate the clearing of trees and branches, while Childers Park in Listowel should be avoided while a clean up is underway.

Following a safety assessment in the aftermath of Storm Barra, public playgrounds are now accessible.

The HSE says its COVID-19 test centre in Ballymullen, Tralee will reopen this afternoon and appointments from yesterday are being rescheduled.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney has thanked members of the public in Kerry for their patience and cooperation during Storm Barra. He paid tribute to local authority staff and the emergency services for their work in dealing with road closures and other challenges over the past two days.

The Listowel councillor said that, thankfully, Kerry escaped from Storm Barra without any serious injury or loss of life, which was due to the cooperation of the public in heeding the weather warnings and remaining indoors on Tuesday.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, said that the interagency cooperation in advance of Storm Barra was hugely important.

She’s thanked the agencies which assisted in coordinating the response, including An Garda Síochána, the HSE, ESB Networks, Kerry Fire Service and Kerry Civil Defence.