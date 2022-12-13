Advertisement
Weather situation improves this morning but caution still needed say council

Dec 13, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Road conditions around Kerry have improved this morning, with temperatures just above zero making most roads passable, according to Kerry County Council.

However road users are warned that despite this improvement, road conditions continue to be difficult and extreme caution is still advised when making journeys, particularly on local roads.

Listowel gardaí say the Kilmorna road is not traversible - because of the extent of black ice.

Black ice is also being reported in shaded areas and higher areas of the county, so extra caution is strongly advised.

