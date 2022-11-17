Advertisement
Wayward Irish Spirits releases limited batch of whiskey created on Fossa estate

Nov 17, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Wayward Irish Spirits releases limited batch of whiskey created on Fossa estate
Sir Maurice O’Connell, of Lakeview House on the shores of Lough Leane, Killarney is the great-great-great grand-nephew of 19th century statesman, emancipator and Kerryman, The Liberator, Daniel O’Connell. He founded Wayward Spirits Ireland, which has just released 300 numbered bottles of its Coming of Age Lakeview Single Estate Irish Whiskey. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Killarney whiskey producer, Wayward Irish Spirits, has released a limited number of bottles of a new whiskey made from barley grown on its own estate.

The Lakeview Single Estate Irish Whiskey is the first single pot still whiskey produced from barley from the fields of Lakeview Estate in Fossa; there are 300 numbered bottles of the Coming of Age release.

Wayward Irish Spirits released its first whiskey in 2020, a blend of spirits from other Irish distilleries, matured, blended and bottled on the estate.

That range is called the Liberator, after Daniel O’Connell, the great great great granduncle of the founder of Wayward Irish Spirits, Sir Maurice O’Connell.

Mr O’Connell says its new Lakeview Single Estate Irish Whiskey is unique, in that it benefits from rapid maturation due to the unique climate in Fossa

The 300 numbered bottles of the Lakeview Single Estate Irish Whiskey Coming of Age Release are available from Celtic Whiskey Dublin, James Fox Dublin, Carry Out Killarney, and Irish Malts.

You can hear an interview with Maurice O’Connell on In Business on Radio Kerry on November 24th from 6pm.

 

