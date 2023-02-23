Advertisement
Waterville’s Sea Lodge Hotel up for sale

Feb 23, 2023 14:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo: www.colliers.com
Waterville’s Sea Lodge Hotel is up for sale.

The 12-bedroom hotel was refurbished in 2015 at a cost of €3 million, but selling agent, Colliers, is now offering it for sale at €1.6 million.

The property boasts a large bar, foyer, bistro and function room, and is situated in the heart of Waterville, overlooking the Atlantic.

It’s close to both the Hogs Head Golf Club and Waterville Golf Links.

The Sea Lodge Hotel is described as being previously profitable, with scope for further growth through room expansion, as well as being a popular wedding venue.

Photo: www.colliers.com

 

Photo: www.colliers.com
