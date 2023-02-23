Waterville’s Sea Lodge Hotel up for sale

Waterville’s Sea Lodge Hotel is up for sale.

The 12-bedroom hotel was refurbished in 2015 at a cost of €3 million, but selling agent, Colliers, is now offering it for sale at €1.6 million.

The property boasts a large bar, foyer, bistro and function room, and is situated in the heart of Waterville, overlooking the Atlantic.

Advertisement

It’s close to both the Hogs Head Golf Club and Waterville Golf Links.

The Sea Lodge Hotel is described as being previously profitable, with scope for further growth through room expansion, as well as being a popular wedding venue.

Advertisement