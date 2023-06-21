Advertisement
News

Waterville teenager wins silver medal in the Special Olympics

Jun 21, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Waterville teenager wins silver medal in the Special Olympics Waterville teenager wins silver medal in the Special Olympics
Photo used with permission of Angela Griffin.
Share this article

A South Kerry teenager who took up javelin throwing six months ago has won a medal in the discipline at the Special Olympics.

16-year-old Ryan Griffin from Tarmons, Waterville won silver in the mini-javelin event afternoon.

He’s the only Kerry member of Team Ireland who are taking part in the Special Olympics which is being held in Berlin.

Advertisement

Ryan is a member of Skellig Stars club which he joined when he was six-years-old.

His father Adrian says great credit is due to them.

Advertisement

Ryan’s father Adrian, mother Angela and brother Gavin are in Berlin to urge him and other members of Team Ireland on in the Special Olympics.

Adrian says it was a special moment to see him receive his medal.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus