Waterville teenager wins silver medal in the Special Olympics

A South Kerry teenager who took up javelin throwing six months ago has won a medal in the discipline at the Special Olympics.

16-year-old Ryan Griffin from Tarmons, Waterville won silver in the mini-javelin event afternoon.

He’s the only Kerry member of Team Ireland who are taking part in the Special Olympics which is being held in Berlin.

Advertisement

Ryan is a member of Skellig Stars club which he joined when he was six-years-old.

His father Adrian says great credit is due to them.

Advertisement

Ryan’s father Adrian, mother Angela and brother Gavin are in Berlin to urge him and other members of Team Ireland on in the Special Olympics.

Adrian says it was a special moment to see him receive his medal.