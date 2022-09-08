Water works may cause supply disruptions in North Kerry this evening

Water main improvement works may cause disruptions to water supply in North Kerry this evening.

Irish Water says that improvement works are taking place between 4-8pm today Thursday in Coilbee Listowel.

Customers in Coilbee, Knockanure, Muher, Caherina, Newtown Sandes, Ahalana, Shrone Lower, Tarmon, Tarbert and surrounding areas may be affected.

Irish Water says that it may take 2-3 hours after the works are completed for full water supply to return as the network is refilled.

It says work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to get supply back to the affected areas as soon as possible.