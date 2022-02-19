Water tanker in Kilgarvan for people without water after Storm Eunice

A water tanker is currently available at Kilgarvan Church for people whose water supply has been affected after Storm Eunice.

The storm caused mechanical issues to some water production plants in Kerry, which has impacted water supply.

Irish Water says it makes every effort to ensure that the alternative water supply is adequately disinfected, but advises people to boil the water in case their own containers contaminate it.

The water tanker in Kilgarvan will be available until the water supply has returned.